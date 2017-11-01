Rose Namajunas: ‘I Think I Have Way More Skills Than Joanna Jędrzejczyk’

               

November 1, 2017
No. 4 ranked women’s strawweight Rose Namajunas has earned a shot at undisputed champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217: Bisping vs St-Pierre this Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.  It will be the second time Namajunas has fought for the 115-pound title, only this time, she feels she has all the tools to get the job done.

Only 22 years of age when she faced Carla Esparza for the inaugural UFC strawweight championship, Namajunas didn’t have the mental game or the skillset to walk away with the belt. Coming from a tough background, Namajunas has made huge strides in building her confidence, as well as building her tool box to the point that she believes she can topple Jedrzejczyk.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

