Rose Namajunas Has Mouthguard, Ready if Anyone Falls Out of UFC 211

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Rose Namajunas, in Dallas at UFC 211 for a media appearance, joked with reporters that yes, she does have her mouth guard with her, so she could step up if either Joanna Jedrzejczyk or Jessica Andrade was unable to fight.

Truth be told, however, she is working on staying sharp, preparing for the likelihood that she will get to fight the winner of the UFC 211 co-main event, getting another crack at the 115-pound title that has thus far eluded her.

TRENDING > Dana White Yanks Georges St-Pierre, Says Michael Bisping Will Fight Yoel Romero

UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos takes place on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram