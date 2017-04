Rose Namajunas Gets the Side-Eye from Michelle Waterson’s Daughter

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Rose Namajunas talks about her UFC on FOX 24 bout with Michelle Waterson and the side-eye she got from Waterson’s daughter.

