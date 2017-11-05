               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Chokes Out Michael Bisping to Become Middleweight Champion at UFC 217

TJ Dillashaw

featuredTJ Dillashaw Earns Title Back with KO Win Over Cody Garbrandt (UFC 217 Results)

UFC 217 Bisping vs St-Pierre Post Press Conference

featuredUFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Post-Fight Press Conference LIVE Stream

Rose Namajunas at Grudge

featuredRose Namajunas Shocks the World, Takes Out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217

Rose Namajunas Flattened Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 217 Fight Recap)

November 5, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC on FOX)

Rose Namajunas stuns Joanna Jedrzejczyk to become the new UFC women’s strawweight division champion. Check out the fight recap from the first-round finish.

The fight promotion next heads to heads to Norflok, Va., for UFC Fight Night 120, where Dustin Poirier squares off with former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the main event. Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez takes the co-headlining slot.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas Shocks The World and Electrifies Twitter

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA