Rose Namajunas Deflects Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 223 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Rose Namajunas’ unanimous-decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 223 on Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The insane lead-up to UFC 223 – Conor McGregor’s rampage in particular – largely overshadowed the event itself, but that didn’t stop the fighters on the card from delivering.

The MMA juggernaut makes a quick return with UFC on FOX 29 next week in Glendale, Az. The fight card is headlined by what promises to be a fight full of fireworks, as Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje take top billing.

