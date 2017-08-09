Rose Namajunas Bares All for Women’s Health Naked Issue

Many UFC fighters have taken part in ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue” and Ronda Rousey has taken part in Sports Illustrated’s famed “Swimsuit Issue.” You can now add Rose Namajunas to the ranks of UFC fighters to bare all for a tasteful celebration of the human form.

Namajunas took part in the premiere of Women’s Health “Naked Issue.” According to the publisher, “the themed issue celebrates the female form in all of its glorious shapes, sizes, colors and nuances around the world with a cover uniting the brand’s international editions.”

The interesting take that the “Naked Issue” provides is that, along with tasteful photographs of various women, the subjects themselves provided their own takes on their own bodies with the only prompt from the magazine being, “My naked body is…”

Namajunas kicked off her description saying, “My naked body is… the story of my whole life. There’s a lot around us that we can’t control, but my body, my mind, and my soul are pretty much the only things that I can. All the scars on my body, all the bumps and bruises, all the muscles—that is a story of everything I have done. And it’s not just my story. My ancestors who came before me gave me this vessel to sculpt and mold.”

The magazine features 45-year-old actress Sofia Vergara on the cover. Debuting across 5 continents, in 15 countries including the U.S., Australia, the U.K., Poland, South Africa, Chile, Ecuador, and Venezuela – each Naked Issue edition will explore what nudity means literally, physically, emotionally, and metaphorically in each country’s respective culture.

Namajunas is expected to challenge Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the UFC starwweight championship later this year.

#nakedin3words for @womenshealthmag: Cut,The,Shit. Be yourself, work hard, love your body and put your best self forward. What are your 3 words? A post shared by Rose Namajunas (@rosenamajunas) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

