Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk Face Off at UFC 223 Weigh-in (video)

April 6, 2018
Getting to the UFC 223 event has been a wild ride. The main event has gone through several iterations, Conor McGregor and crew crashed the week’s festivities and landed in legal trouble, but the one constant has been the UFC 223 co-main event.

Rose Namajunas upset Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s undefeated record and plans to tie Ronda Rousey for most title defenses in UFC history by a woman at UFC 217 last year.

Now the champ, Namajunas was called upon to give Jedrzejczyk an immediate rematch and she obliged, confident that her first win over the Polish fighter was no fluke. 

The two squared off for the final time before the fight on Friday afternoon at the UFC 223 Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta full results and live fight stats from Brooklyn, New York. The start time has been shifted to 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

               

