                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier UFC 210 scrum

featuredDaniel Cormier Still At Odds with Being Handed the UFC Belt Jon Jones Took From Him

Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Might Retire After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

featuredLuke Rockhold Punishes David Branch into Submission, Sends Warning to GSP

UFC Rockhold vs Branch Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats

Rory MacDonald Tapped for Bellator Welterweight Championship Challenge

September 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Rory MacDonald is only one fight deep into his Bellator tenure, but he’s already been tapped to challenge for the promotion’s 170-pound divisional championship.

MacDonald will challenge reigning champion Douglas Lima on Jan. 20, 2018, when Bellator returns to The Forum in Los Angeles. MMAWeekly.com confirmed the bout with Bellator officials following an initial report by the Los Angeles Times.

MacDonald (19-4) made his promotional debut in May of this year at Bellator 179, where he finished Bellator mainstay and fellow UFC veteran Paul Daley. It didn’t take long for MacDonald to prove he belonged in the Bellator welterweight upper echelon, as he choked Daley out less than two minutes into the second round. Now, he’s taking aim at the first part of his lofty Bellator goals.

“When I signed with Bellator, I made it clear I wanted to take over — multiple weight classes and multiple championships,” MacDonald said in a prepared statement first published by the Los Angeles Times. “Douglas Lima and his title are first on the list before I move onto the next.”

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg: Ronda Rousey’s Coach is a Joke

Lima (29-6) also defeated Daley before he captured the title by knocking out Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 164 last year. He has since defended the strap once, winning a five-round unanimous decision over another UFC transplant in Lorenz Larkin at Bellator NYC in June.

The champ is currently at the top of his game, and doesn’t expect any slowdown against MacDonald.

“I haven’t been this healthy in a long time and Rory is going to be just another win on my record.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA