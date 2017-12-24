Rory MacDonald Takes Out Paul Daley in Bellator Debut (Full Fight Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 24, 2017
(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Take a look back at Rory MacDonald‘s Bellator MMA debut win over Paul “Semtex” Daley.  MacDonald faces welterweight champ Douglas Lima at Bellator 192 on Jan. 20.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Would Be Interested in a Boxing Crossover Like Conor McGregor

In addition to MacDonald challenging Lima at Bellator 192, the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix begins. Chael Sonnen and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will square off in the first quarterfinal bout of the tournament, which is expected to play out over the course of 2018.

               

