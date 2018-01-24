Rory MacDonald One of Several Fighters Receiving 180-Day Suspension at Bellator 192

Chael Sonnen won a rather unexciting, three-round unanimous decision over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 192 on Saturday night in Inglewood, Calf. The lack of damage inflicted by either fighter left both unscathed, each only receiving the minimal mandatory seven-day rest-period suspension from the California State Athletic Commission.

The same couldn’t be said for the co-main event.

Douglas Lima lost his Bellator welterweight title to Rory MacDonald in the co-headliner, but also landed a lengthy medical suspension. The now-former champion could be sidelined for 60 days to heal a right eyebrow laceration, and faces a 45-day rest period for having a hard bout.

It’s no surprise the MacDonald received an even lengthier suspension if you’ve seen the hematoma that jutted out of his shin during the fight. The doctor also cited a possible fracture to MacDonald’s right hand as a cause for concern and issued a potential 180-day suspension.

Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen took place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

RELATED > Bellator 192 Fight Highlights: Chael Sonnen Overcomes 31 Pounds to Topple Rampage

Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen Medical Suspensions