Rory MacDonald One of Several Fighters Receiving 180-Day Suspension at Bellator 192

Chael Sonnen won a rather unexciting, three-round unanimous decision over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 192 on Saturday night in Inglewood, Calf. The lack of damage inflicted by either fighter left both unscathed, each only receiving the minimal mandatory seven-day rest-period suspension from the California State Athletic Commission.
The same couldn’t be said for the co-main event.
Douglas Lima lost his Bellator welterweight title to Rory MacDonald in the co-headliner, but also landed a lengthy medical suspension. The now-former champion could be sidelined for 60 days to heal a right eyebrow laceration, and faces a 45-day rest period for having a hard bout.
It’s no surprise the MacDonald received an even lengthier suspension if you’ve seen the hematoma that jutted out of his shin during the fight. The doctor also cited a possible fracture to MacDonald’s right hand as a cause for concern and issued a potential 180-day suspension.
Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen took place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen Medical Suspensions
- Chael Sonnen: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Rampage Jackson: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Rory MacDonald: Mandatory seven day suspension. Also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for possible fracture to right hand and right lower leg. Minimally suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout.
- Douglas Lima: Mandatory seven day suspension. Also suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for right eyebrow laceration. Minimally suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout.
- Michael Chandler: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Goiti Yamauchi: Mandatory seven day suspension. Also suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left cheek laceration.
- Aaron Pico: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Shane Kruchten: Mandatory seven day suspension. Also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for possible right foot fracture (2nd toe). Minimally suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout.
- Henry Corrales: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Georgi Karakhanyan: Mandatory seven day suspension. Also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for possible right hand fracture. Minimally suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left eyebrow laceration.
- Guilherme Vasconcelos: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Ivan Castillo: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Devon Brock: Mandatory seven day suspension. Also suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left eyebrow laceration.
- Khonry Gracie: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Jose Campos: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Haim Gozali: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Joey Davis: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Ian Butler: Mandatory seven day suspension. Also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout
- Johnny Cisneros: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Marlen Magee: Mandatory seven day suspension. Also suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for nose laceration.
- Gabriel Green: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Christopher Padilla: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Cooper Gibson: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Andrew Lazo: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Chad George: Mandatory seven day suspension
- James Barnes: Mandatory seven day suspension. Also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for possible left shoulder fracture.
- Roosevelt Roberts: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Tommy Aaron: Mandatory seven day suspension. Also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout.
- Jalin Turner: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Noah Tillis: Mandatory seven day suspension. Also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout.
- Arthur Estrazulas: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Mike Segura: Mandatory seven day suspension
- Kyle Estrada: Mandatory seven day suspension
- David Duran: Mandatory seven day suspension