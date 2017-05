Rory MacDonald Looking to Take Over Two Bellator Weight Classes

(Courtesy of WHOATV)

Thirty-three year old Paul Daley plans to retire at 35, but he also plans to capture the Bellator belt before that happens. His next step toward a championship is Friday’s showdown with former UFC contender Rory MacDonald at Bellator 179 in London.

