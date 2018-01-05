Rory MacDonald: ‘Bellator is Going To Expect Me To Be a Two-Division Champion’

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Rory MacDonald fights for the Bellator MMA welterweight title against champion Douglas Lima at Bellator 192 on Jan. 20 in Inglewood, Calif. He believes it is going to be the first step in achieving what is expected of him in 2018.

MacDonald has one fight thus far under the Bellator banner, a second-round submission of Paul Daley, but expectations are running high, as MacDonald has voiced his intent to win championships in multiple weight classes.

Whatever the outcome of his fight with Lima on Jan. 20, it is sure to set the tone for MacDonald career in the Bellator cage.