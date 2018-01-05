HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Dana White

featuredCris Cyborg Rejects Dana White’s Proposal That She Fight Amanda Nunes Next

featuredDana White Hints at UFC Stripping Conor McGregor of His Title

Cris Cyborg UFC 214

featuredDana White: Cris Cyborg Will Face Amanda Nunes Next

Rafael dos Anjos

featured2017 Comeback Fighter of the Year: Rafael dos Anjos

Rory MacDonald: ‘Bellator is Going To Expect Me To Be a Two-Division Champion’

January 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Rory MacDonald fights for the Bellator MMA welterweight title against champion Douglas Lima at Bellator 192 on Jan. 20 in Inglewood, Calif. He believes it is going to be the first step in achieving what is expected of him in 2018.

TRENDING > UFC Exec Believes Nick Diaz Wants to Fight, but He Remains Under USADA Suspension

MacDonald has one fight thus far under the Bellator banner, a second-round submission of Paul Daley, but expectations are running high, as MacDonald has voiced his intent to win championships in multiple weight classes.

Whatever the outcome of his fight with Lima on Jan. 20, it is sure to set the tone for MacDonald career in the Bellator cage.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA