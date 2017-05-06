Rory MacDonald: Bellator 179 In Focus Video
(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)
Former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald makes his promotional debut at Bellator 179 and says, “I’m gonna be a problem for every fighter in the Bellator cage.”
