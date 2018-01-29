Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Spikes Social Media

WWE and its Royal Rumble event was the hot trending topic on social media on Sunday, but a large part of its charge came from the mixed martial arts world as former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey finally made the leap from the cage to the ring.

There has been speculation for months that Rousey was going to join the WWE roster, but it’s now official, as she has inked a deal to join the professional wrestling promotion. According to a separate report from ESPN, Rousey has signed a full-time contract to join WWE.

And just like her splash in the Octagon, headlining UFC 157 in her debut appearance, Rousey made her first WWE appearance as a full-time performer on one of the pro wrestling promotion’s biggest stages. Rousey strutted out in front 17,000-plus fans in Philadelphia to her signature walkout tune, Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” while also wearing the leather jacket of Roddy Piper, the legendary wrestler who granted Rousey the use of his “Rowdy” nickname.

The move effectively answers the question of is Rousey or isn’t she retired? While her UFC career may be fading in the rearview mirror, Rousey’s appearance at WWE’s Royal Rumble opened a new chapter and put social media circles on meltdown!

Ronda Rousey’s WWE Debut Ignites Social Media Trends

Great to be here tonight to support my friend @RondaRousey! Once again making history! pic.twitter.com/oQBty97Y50 — Dave Sholler (@DaveSholler) January 29, 2018

My favorite part of tonight – surprising my boys ❤️❤️❤️ @travisbrownemma https://t.co/nWFatvlTBn — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) January 29, 2018

When @RondaRousey appeared at Wrestlemania in San Clarita, I made the point on The Ross Report that Ronda & @WWE was a match made in box office heaven. It’s nice to be right occasionally. ? https://t.co/sHXHiSDY8Y — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 29, 2018

Gettin’ #Rowdy at #royalrumble A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 28, 2018 at 10:33pm PST

My road to #wrestlemania begins now A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 28, 2018 at 10:47pm PST

??? A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:37am PST

EXCLUSIVE: @RondaRousey poses for her first official @WWE photo shoot and returns her jacket to Colton Toombs, the son of WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ysKNC0tVRX — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018

The @WWE Women’s division is where EVERY woman in sports and entertainment wants to be. Congratulations to every woman in the #RoyalRumble Match and @WWEAsuka for her victory. And as for @RondaRousey…. #ToBeTheWoman — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 29, 2018

Ronda to the @WWE is a natural move. Wish her well. — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) January 29, 2018