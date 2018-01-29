HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey UFC 207 weigh-in Gloom

hot-sauce-featuredRonda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Spikes Social Media

Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley: ‘Nate Diaz Has Never Even Been Close to Winning a World Title’

Jacare UFC on FOX 27 post fight Octagon

hot-sauce-featuredJacare Drops Derek Brunson, Lights Up Twitter!

hot-sauce-featuredWhat was that Grotesque Growth on Rory MacDonald’s Shin?

Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Spikes Social Media

January 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

WWE and its Royal Rumble event was the hot trending topic on social media on Sunday, but a large part of its charge came from the mixed martial arts world as former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey finally made the leap from the cage to the ring.

There has been speculation for months that Rousey was going to join the WWE roster, but it’s now official, as she has inked a deal to join the professional wrestling promotion. According to a separate report from ESPN, Rousey has signed a full-time contract to join WWE.

And just like her splash in the Octagon, headlining UFC 157 in her debut appearance, Rousey made her first WWE appearance as a full-time performer on one of the pro wrestling promotion’s biggest stages. Rousey strutted out in front 17,000-plus fans in Philadelphia to her signature walkout tune, Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” while also wearing the leather jacket of Roddy Piper, the legendary wrestler who granted Rousey the use of his “Rowdy” nickname.

The move effectively answers the question of is Rousey or isn’t she retired? While her UFC career may be fading in the rearview mirror, Rousey’s appearance at WWE’s Royal Rumble opened a new chapter and put social media circles on meltdown!

Ronda Rousey’s WWE Debut Ignites Social Media Trends

Gettin’ #Rowdy at #royalrumble

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

My road to #wrestlemania begins now

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

???

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA