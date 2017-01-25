Ronda Rousey Takes Active Role in Standing Rock, Dakota Pipeline Protest

It came to light on Tuesday that former UFC champion Ronda Rousey was against the completion of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines, for which U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders to clear the way. Continued reports detail that she is doing more than posting about the protests on her social media accounts. Rousey traveled to Standing Rock Indian Reservation to lend her personal support to protesters.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Rousey and fellow Olympic judo athlete Pauline Macias traveled to North Dakota to deliver supplies. They reportedly brought fresh fruit, vegetables, bread, tents, and wood-burning stoves for the protesters, who are contending with the elements of a cold North Dakota winter.

“I had one of the best road trips of my life with Ronda Rousey to deliver supplies to the protesters at Standing Rock!” Macias posted to her Instagram account. “This was such an incredible experience, and I can’t thank my friend enough for allowing me to be a part of it!”

The protest at Standing Rock primarily focuses on the potential for issues with the pipeline to contaminate drinking water and destroy sacred tribal sites.

Rousey reportedly tried to keep the trip somewhat under the radar, as she is still taking time out of the spotlight to recover from her second consecutive loss in the Octagon and consider her next career move.

TRENDING > Mike Goldberg Was ‘Speechless’ When Let Go by the UFC

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram