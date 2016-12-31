Ronda Rousey’s Return Drives Record Crowd to UFC 207 in Las Vegas

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 31, 2016
Ronda Rousey’s comeback was extremely short-lived, but it drove a record crowd to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey main event pulled in 18,533 fans on Friday night, accounting for a live gate of $4.75 million, according to UFC officials. The gate was only good enough for the Top 15 MMA gates in Las Vegas history, but the crowd of 18,533 was the top number ever for a UFC or any other MMA event in Las Vegas.

RELATED > UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results & Fight Stats

Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey UFC 207 ceremonialWhile all the hype around UFC 207 centered on Rousey’s return to the Octagon after more than a year since her loss to Holly Holm in November of 2015, it didn’t last long. 

As soon as the bell rang, Nunes stormed across the Octagon and started lighting up Rousey with punches. 

After she saw that she had the Rousey hurt, Nunes pounced and unloaded blow after blow until the referee had no choice but to stop the fight. All in all, it lasted 48 seconds. 

There was no word as of the time of publication whether or not Rousey would retire following the fight.

Related Article

magny-hendricks-ufc207-highlight-750

Neil Magny’s Controversial Decision Ove...

Dec 31, 2016

Neil Magny and former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks fought to a split decision at UFC 207 on Friday. Check out the fight highlights.

lineker-dillashaw-ufc207-highlight-750

TJ Dillashaw Dismantles Joh...

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw dominated John Lineker in

Dec 31, 2016
cruz-garbrandt-ufc207-highlight-750

Cody Garbrandt Snatches Tit...

Dominick Cruz took on heated rival Cody Garbrandt in

Dec 31, 2016
14-Amanda-Nunes-UFC-178-weigh-750x370

Amanda Nunes Earns Bonus fo...

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming

Dec 31, 2016
               

