Ronda Rousey’s Return Drives Record Crowd to UFC 207 in Las Vegas

Ronda Rousey’s comeback was extremely short-lived, but it drove a record crowd to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey main event pulled in 18,533 fans on Friday night, accounting for a live gate of $4.75 million, according to UFC officials. The gate was only good enough for the Top 15 MMA gates in Las Vegas history, but the crowd of 18,533 was the top number ever for a UFC or any other MMA event in Las Vegas.

While all the hype around UFC 207 centered on Rousey’s return to the Octagon after more than a year since her loss to Holly Holm in November of 2015, it didn’t last long.

As soon as the bell rang, Nunes stormed across the Octagon and started lighting up Rousey with punches.

After she saw that she had the Rousey hurt, Nunes pounced and unloaded blow after blow until the referee had no choice but to stop the fight. All in all, it lasted 48 seconds.

There was no word as of the time of publication whether or not Rousey would retire following the fight.

