HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMike Goldberg Was ‘Speechless’ When Let Go by the UFC

Tito Ortiz - final fight

featuredTito Ortiz Towers Over Bellator 170 Fighter Salaries

Tito Ortiz - final fight

featuredTito Ortiz Taps Out Chael Sonnen in Final Fight of His Career (Bellator 170 Results)

Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day Scrum

featuredTyron Woodley Explains His Comments About Racism in MMA (video)

Ronda Rousey’s Next Opponent Could Be the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipelines

January 24, 2017
1 Comment

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey may have chosen her next opponent and the fight will take place outside of the Octagon.

On Tuesday, Rousey shared links to two articles from Reuters on her official Facebook page. The first headline read, “Trump signs order to move Keystone, Dakota pipelines forward.” An hour later she shared another Reuters link to an article titled, “Canada oil pipeline spills 200,000 liters on aboriginal land.”

TRENDING > ‘Big’ John McCarthy Weighs In On Medical Marijuana

Later in the day, Rousey was in Standing Rock with protesters.  A Lakota mother of five posted a photo with Rousey at Standing Rock to Twitter.  Earlier in the day, Rousey was spotted in a Las Vegas gun store reportedly applying for a concealed weapon permit.   

Rousey last fought at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, losing to champion Amanda Nunes.  She released a statement on Jan. 9, but has been largely media silent since the loss. 

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future,” she wrote.

Maybe her future is in political activism. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

David Rickels Says He’s Better Than Bel...

Jan 24, 2017No Comments18 Views

David Rickels (17-4) will look to make things right for himself when he takes on Aaron Derrow (14-8) in a main card 155-pound bout at Bellator 171

Big John McCarthy

‘Big’ John McCa...

Legendary referee "Big" John McCarthy talks about medical marijuana,

Jan 24, 2017
Tim Kennedy

Tim Kennedy Regrets Putting...

Following the unveiling of the Mixed Martial Arts Athletes

Jan 24, 2017
TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dilla...

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw have revealed their assistant

Jan 24, 2017
  • gopher420

    Well blow me down this manufactured millionaire celebrity actually dared to do something for humanity instead of her selfish self. Of course I would not trust her with a squirt gun let alone a real fire arm.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA