Ronda Rousey’s Next Opponent Could Be the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipelines

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey may have chosen her next opponent and the fight will take place outside of the Octagon.

On Tuesday, Rousey shared links to two articles from Reuters on her official Facebook page. The first headline read, “Trump signs order to move Keystone, Dakota pipelines forward.” An hour later she shared another Reuters link to an article titled, “Canada oil pipeline spills 200,000 liters on aboriginal land.”

Later in the day, Rousey was in Standing Rock with protesters. A Lakota mother of five posted a photo with Rousey at Standing Rock to Twitter. Earlier in the day, Rousey was spotted in a Las Vegas gun store reportedly applying for a concealed weapon permit.

Rousey last fought at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, losing to champion Amanda Nunes. She released a statement on Jan. 9, but has been largely media silent since the loss.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future,” she wrote.

Maybe her future is in political activism.

