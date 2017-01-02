Ronda Rousey’s Mom Releases Statement to Her Daughter’s Detractors

It’s never easy for a parent to see a child stumble and fall. But Ronda Rousey‘s mom, AnnMaria De Mars is perhaps more equipped than most to understand her daughter’s plight after Amanda Nunes dismantled her in 48 seconds at UFC 207 on Friday.

De Mars was also a world-class athlete, so she has a good sense for how Rousey is feeling.

Following Rousey’s failure in her Octagon return, De Mars released the following statement on her website:

Like every mother and daughter on the face of the earth, Ronda and I don’t always see eye to eye. However, there is one situation where I am pretty certain.

All of those who have criticized Ronda for taking a loss so to heart, for not just ‘shrugging it off’ don’t understand that what made Ronda so successful is that she cares DEEPLY about winning to an extent that I don’t believe the average person can wrap his/her head around.

Caring deeply about something and working your hardest to achieve it doesn’t mean you make the right decisions 100% of the time. Wouldn’t it be a nicer world if it did?

Those of you who want to criticize Ronda, I just want to point out a few things. First of all, I know her better than you and she is a smart, kind, talented, generous, hard-working person.

Second, I’d like to list some of her accomplishments, and note that she isn’t yet 30 years old.

Junior World Judo Champion

Panamerican Games Judo Gold Medalist

First American woman in a decade to win a world cup in judo (and then she went on to win several more)

U.S. Open Gold Medalist

World Judo Championships Silver Medalist

Olympic Bronze Medalist

U.S. Senior National Champion

First UFC World Champion

First woman to make a million dollars in martial arts

Co-authored sports book of the year – My Fight/ Your Fight

Acted in three movies

That’s just a partial list, but let me suggest that someone who has been world level athlete in two sports, written a best seller, acted in movies and made millions of dollars, all before the age of 30 has a pretty darn good track record. On top of that, Ronda has been part of the USADA drug testing since she was 16 years old, never failed a drug test, always paid her taxes, never been arrested, never been to rehab, has zero divorces, zero DUIs and zero children. While you might think that is to be expected, look how many celebrities (heck, look how many of your neighbors) can say that.

I am very proud of my daughter.

As my other wonderful daughter, Maria, told her,

“We love you just as much 10 minutes after every fight as we did in the 10 minutes before.”

Edit: Since so many people asked me “What do you mean zero children? Children aren’t a bad thing.” I agree. I have four. I meant that she did not have children before she was able and willing to raise them.

