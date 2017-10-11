Ronda Rousey’s Latest WWE Tease… Hubby Joining Her?

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

What’s next for Ronda Rousey?

The former queen of the UFC has laid low when it comes to talking about her career after losing her last two bouts in spectacular fashion. Rousey has been seen around the WWE lately, and WWE officials have not been shy about admitting that they would welcome her to the professional wrestling world with open arms.

Rousey has already taken the ring alongside The Rock at a previous WrestleMania and is a lifelong fan, so it’s not like it would be a surprising move. But is she really considering a move to the WWE? And would her hubby, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, join her?

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Rousey and Browne when the couple was about to head home from the airport, where they surprisingly opened up about a possible future in professional wrestling.

