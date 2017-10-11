               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne

hot-sauce-featuredRonda Rousey’s Latest WWE Tease… Hubby Joining Her?

Demetrious Johnson UFC 216 post

hot-sauce-featuredSo, About That Time Fabricio Werdum Crashed Demetrious Johnson’s Press Conference

Pancrase 209 Daniel Lima botched weigh-in

hot-sauce-featuredFighter Could Barely Stand on Scale, Missed Weight, Incredibly Still Allowed to Fight

Michael Bisping UFC 217 kickoff

hot-sauce-featuredMichael Bisping Gave a GSP Fan the Double Bird at UFC 217 Press Conference

Ronda Rousey’s Latest WWE Tease… Hubby Joining Her?

October 11, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

What’s next for Ronda Rousey

The former queen of the UFC has laid low when it comes to talking about her career after losing her last two bouts in spectacular fashion. Rousey has been seen around the WWE lately, and WWE officials have not been shy about admitting that they would welcome her to the professional wrestling world with open arms. 

Rousey has already taken the ring alongside The Rock at a previous WrestleMania and is a lifelong fan, so it’s not like it would be a surprising move. But is she really considering a move to the WWE? And would her hubby, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, join her?

TRENDING > Mark Hunt Blasts Dana White After Being Pulled from UFC Australia

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Rousey and Browne when the couple was about to head home from the airport, where they surprisingly opened up about a possible future in professional wrestling.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA