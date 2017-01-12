Ronda Rousey’s First Photos Since UFC 207 Loss

The Daily Mail has cracked the code and caught former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in pictures. But what makes these paparazzi pics so special? They’re the first!

They are the first photos of Rousey since her failed comeback attempt at UFC 207, and after someone tagged a wall at her home in California.

Ronda Rousey pictured for the first time following humiliating 48-second UFC defeat and having her home vandalized https://t.co/mc6hoG4ErQ pic.twitter.com/LWEimtnTjJ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 11, 2017

