Ronda Rousey's First Photos Since UFC 207 Loss

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley Undercuts Conor McGregor, Would Fight Floyd Mayweather for $5 Million

Conor McGregor - Retired Boxer Says What

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Responds to Latest Floyd Mayweather Comments

hot-sauce-featuredFloyd Mayweather’s Message to Ronda Rousey: ‘Come Back, Champ’

Ronda Rousey's First Photos Since UFC 207 Loss

January 12, 2017
No Comments

The Daily Mail has cracked the code and caught former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in pictures. But what makes these paparazzi pics so special? They’re the first!

They are the first photos of Rousey since her failed comeback attempt at UFC 207, and after someone tagged a wall at her home in California.  

