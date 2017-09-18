Ronda Rousey’s Coach Wants Her to Fight Cris Cyborg in Final Fight

Ronda Rousey hasn’t uttered a word about her future in fighting since having lost back-to-back bouts to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, albeit with a year between fights.

It’s been nine months since Rousey last set foot in the Octagon and she’s still not talking, but her coach is. Edmund Tarverdyan told The MMA Hour on Monday that he still wants one more fight for Rousey… against UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

A death wish? Not from Tarverdyan’s point of view. He thinks Rousey would defeat Cyborg.

“That’s the one,” Tarverdyan said on The MMA Hour. “I want that fight. When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow.”

It’s not that Tarverdyan knows anything more about Rousey’s future than the rest of us. He didn’t indicate that she’d said anything about one more fight, but Rousey and Cyborg teased the fight for years, each saying she wanted to fight the other. Tarverdyan still wants to see the fight happen despite Rousey dipping to a career low and Cyborg riding high.

Tarverdyan gave a sideways glance to possible injuries that might still be hampering Rousey, although he didn’t go into specifics.

“If injuries weren’t there and everything was where it was, we would take that fight and I’m telling you (Cyborg) is too slow for us and Ronda will beat her. Ronda needs a challenge that she really needs to be like this person is no good and I need to prove something to the whole world. That’s how Ronda works good.”

Rousey has generally risen to the occasion when challenged, but faced the most scrutinizing pressure of her career for her last two bouts. If she were to attempt another comeback, the spotlight would likely be blinding.

UFC president Dana White has said that he doesn’t think Rousey will return to the Octagon. He seemed to think she was content to move on with her life and her family.

Tarverdyan isn’t so sure.

“I’ve spoken to her. I don’t know if she’ll do it. One more fight, maybe. If she really can. If her body does give her one more fight and she really wants to mentally, she might. It’s 50-50 right now, I would say.”

Is Rousey vs. Cyborg fight something that you want to see?

