Ronda Rousey’s Coach Thinks Kids, Not Fighting Are Her Future

It’s been difficult to figure out if Ronda Rousey will ever fight again, but we may have just gotten the most insight into the matter that we’ve had since she last fought.

Rousey rocketed to stardom as the first ever UFC women’s bantamweight champion, shredding all-comers. That was until Holly Holm dropped her and took the belt in November of 2015. A year later, Rousey attempted a comeback, but was stopped even quicker by Amanda Nunes.

So what does she do now? Another comeback? Call it a day?

According to her Judo coach, Jason Flores, he thinks Rousey is likely to call it a day on her fight career.

“I’m not discounting anything, maybe later. But I just don’t see (fighting) being something she wants to jump into and focus full force to be the best. Because if she’s gonna do anything, from what I know about her, she’s gonna do it to be the best. And not that I don’t think that she can be the best. It’s just, I just don’t know if her body and her mind at this stage in her life, if that’s what’s right for her,” Flores said in an interview on Submission Radio.

“She’s competed her whole life. Her whole life has been about being the best, and I just think personally, the best thing is for her to kind of be okay with herself not as a fighter. I just know the pain she’s gone through physically, doing this forever, multiple surgeries, concussions, broken bones, weight cutting. All those things add up and take its toll, and it’s cumulative.

“So being 30 years old now and doing this since you were 8 years old non-stop, the mileage you’ve put on your body and that she’s put on her body, I just don’t think, if she wants to live a long, happy life and raise kids with Travis, which I know that’s the future; I just don’t think that’s something I feel like would be in her best interests.”

Rousey has yet to make any public comment about her fighting future, although she and Browne recently confirmed that they are engaged.

