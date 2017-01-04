Ronda Rousey’s Coach Edmond Tarverdyan Says When She Should Retire (video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

The questions about if and when Ronda Rousey might retire have been swirling for the past couple of years, even before her first loss. Leading up to Rousey’s fight against Holly Holm at UFC 193, which was the first loss of her MMA career, her coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, talked about when she should retire.

After Rousey lost again, to Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds, it’s a good time to reflect and consider what her coach said about the timing of Rousey’s retirement.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey’s Mom Releases Statement to Her Daughter’s Detractors

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram