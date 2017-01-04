HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey’s Coach Edmond Tarverdyan Says When She Should Retire (video)

January 4, 2017
The questions about if and when Ronda Rousey might retire have been swirling for the past couple of years, even before her first loss. Leading up to Rousey’s fight against Holly Holm at UFC 193, which was the first loss of her MMA career, her coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, talked about when she should retire.

After Rousey lost again, to Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds, it’s a good time to reflect and consider what her coach said about the timing of Rousey’s retirement.

  • Darin

    The fact that this dude coached the (according to UFC promo material) “Baddest Woman on the Planet”, yet he didn’t have one other noteworthy trainee says a whole lot. For whatever reason, Ronda has stayed with him to her downfall.

               

