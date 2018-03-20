Ronda Rousey Walked Away from Final UFC Fight Thinking ‘God Hates Me’

Ronda Rousey still gets emotional whenever she addresses what will likely be her final UFC fight against Amanda Nunes in 2016.

By all accounts the former UFC women’s champion has no plans to return to the Octagon, especially with her new career kicking off with World Wrestling Entertainment.

While Rousey has never really publicly spoken about her last bout against Nunes, she actually addressed the aftermath in a vignette produced by WWE to promote her upcoming appearance at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

Rousey lost the fight by TKO in just 48 seconds before darting from the Octagon without speaking to the media afterwards. Rousey then went into seclusion without any real public appearances for months after the fight.

From the sound of things, Rousey was mired in a very dark place after that loss but she says her husband Travis Browne helped pick her back up again as she began plotting her return in a new profession.

“I remember my last fight walking away thinking ‘God hates me’,” Rousey said about her last fight at UFC 207. “I had nothing left in me. My husband’s amazing and he really brought me out of some tough times and he would just look at me and say ‘you’re not only this’. He said ‘you’re more than just a fighter’ and that’s not a bad thing. It’s not something I should be ashamed of. It’s something that I should embrace and showcase to the world and that’s why I’m here.”

Rousey now says she truly believes everything she’s done up to this point in her career — from winning an Olympic bronze medal to her reign as UFC champion — all led her to where she’s at now with WWE.

Rousey is a lifelong professional wrestling fan so it’s no shock that she opted for this type of career after fighting was finished.

Now she’s embracing it as she prepares to have her first match in just a few weeks time.

“I’m not afraid to care anymore. I needed to be miserable then to be truly happy now,” Rousey said. “It’s all led to this and I didn’t even realize that I’ve always been on this path.”