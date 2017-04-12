Ronda Rousey UFC Return Looking Grim

Following back-to-back losses, both being rather definitive, questions immediately swirled around whether or not Ronda Rousey would ever return to the Octagon.

As the days drift by, and if UFC president Dana White’s recent thoughts on the matter are any indication, it would seem like “no” would be the wise bet.

“Ronda and I talk maybe once a week, once every two weeks,” White responded when asked about Rousey at the UFC 210 post-fight press conference. “She has not said anything to me about a comeback.”

After losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December, Rousey has gone mostly silent. Her public sightings have been few and far between.

Rousey appeared briefly at a camp on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation to aid protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline. In February, she posted to Instagram about her guest spot on the NBC television series “Blindspot.” Outside of that, Rousey has apparently been going about her daily routine, whatever that may be.

She recently hired a nutritionist, leading to renewed speculation about a possible desire to return to fighting, but White thinks the speculation doesn’t lead to anything concrete. He thinks that his former women’s bantamweight champion has called it quits on her fighting career.

“If I had to guess, I would guess that she will not come back.”

