HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz UFC 202 Post

featuredLike Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Receives Reduced Bottle-Throwing Punishment

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson UFC 210 weigh

featuredAnthony Johnson’s Team Wants Cut of Daniel Cormier’s Purse for Controversial Weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier Retains Title, Anthony Johnson Retires (UFC 210 Results)

Ronda Rousey UFC Return Looking Grim

April 12, 2017
No Comments

Following back-to-back losses, both being rather definitive, questions immediately swirled around whether or not Ronda Rousey would ever return to the Octagon.

As the days drift by, and if UFC president Dana White’s recent thoughts on the matter are any indication, it would seem like “no” would be the wise bet.

“Ronda and I talk maybe once a week, once every two weeks,” White responded when asked about Rousey at the UFC 210 post-fight press conference. “She has not said anything to me about a comeback.”

After losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December, Rousey has gone mostly silent. Her public sightings have been few and far between. 

Rousey appeared briefly at a camp on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation to aid protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline. In February, she posted to Instagram about her guest spot on the NBC television series “Blindspot.” Outside of that, Rousey has apparently been going about her daily routine, whatever that may be.

TRENDING > Jon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

She recently hired a nutritionist, leading to renewed speculation about a possible desire to return to fighting, but White thinks the speculation doesn’t lead to anything concrete. He thinks that his former women’s bantamweight champion has called it quits on her fighting career.

“If I had to guess, I would guess that she will not come back.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway’s First UFC ...

Apr 12, 2017No Comments17 Views

UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway squared off for the first time after the UFC 212 press conference Tuesday night.

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Post

Like Conor McGregor, Nate D...

After Conor McGregor had his penalties for a UFC

Apr 12, 2017

Knockout Radio LIVE with De...

Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout

Apr 12, 2017

Charles Oliveira Suspended ...

Charles Oliveira defeated Will Brooks at UFC 210, emerging

Apr 12, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA