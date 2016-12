Ronda Rousey’s Warrior Code (UFC 207 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Before her highly anticipated return to the octagon, Ronda Rousey reminds us why she fights, the nerves involved, and her plans for the future after her championship bout against Amanda Nunes on Friday, December 30 on PPV.

TRENDING > Julianna Pena Wants a Title Shot After Valentina Shevchenko or She Quits

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram