Ronda Rousey: UFC 207 Gracie Breakdown Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Rener and Ryron Gracie break down some of Ronda Rousey‘s best moves before she takes on Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 for the bantamweight championship.

