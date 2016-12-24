HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Conor McGregor UFC 205 presser

featuredConor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

Ronda Rousey: UFC 207 Gracie Breakdown Video

December 24, 2016
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Rener and Ryron Gracie break down some of Ronda Rousey‘s best moves before she takes on Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 for the bantamweight championship.

TRENDING > Holly Holm on Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey Title Fight: ‘It’s a Wildcard’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

14-Amanda-Nunes-UFC-178-weigh-750x370

UFC 207 Video: The Rise of Amanda Nunes

Dec 23, 20161 Comment112 Views

Amanda Nunes won the women's bantamweight title by beating former champ Miesha Tate. Now, she defends her title for the first time against Ronda Rousey.

Cain Velasquez Post UFC 200

No, Cain Velasquez is Not O...

Despite a report that Cain Velasquez was out of

Dec 23, 2016
Chael Sonnen Tito Ortiz Bellator poster

Watch Chael Sonnen Beat Tit...

Yes, we know it was a collegiate wrestling match,

Dec 23, 2016
Conor McGregor and Dana White

Is Conor McGregor the UFC&#...

Dana White recently said that Conor McGregor is the

Dec 23, 2016
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA