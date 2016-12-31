Ronda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Despite losing the fight, Ronda Rousey towered over the UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey disclosed fighter payroll.

According to the Nevada Athletic Commission, Rousey was paid $3 million for her fight with Amanda Nunes, and that was guaranteed to her win or lose. She did not have a win bonus attached to her bout agreement.

That, of course, dwarfed Nunes’ payout of $200,000, which included a $100,000 win bonus for defeating Rousey.

Next in line was Dominick Cruz, who was paid a guaranteed $350,000 with no win bonus even though he lost his men’s bantamweight belt to Cody Garbrandt. The new champion took home a $200,000 paycheck.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey took place on Friday, Dec. 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Fighter Salaries

Amanda Nunes: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Ronda Rousey: $3 million

Cody Garbrandt: $200,000 (no win bonus) def. Dominick Cruz: $350,000 (no win bonus)

T.J. Dillashaw: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. John Lineker: $43,000

Dong Hyun Kim: $134,000 (includes $67,000 win bonus) def. Tarec Saffiedine: $40,000

Ray Borg: $30,600 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Louis Smolka: $37,400*

Neil Magny: $114,000 (includes $47,000 win bonus) def. Johny Hendricks: $80,000**

Antonio Carlos Junior: $42,000 (includes $21,000 win bonus) def. Marvin Vettori: $12,000

Alex Garcia: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Mike Pyle: $55,000

Niko Price: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Brandon Thatch: $22,000

Tim Means: $35,000 vs. Alex Oliveira: $28,000 ruled a no-contest due to an accidental knee

*Borg forfeited 30-percent of his show money ($5,400) to Smolka for failing to make weight.

**Hendricks forfeited 20-percent of his show money ($20,000) to Magny for failing to make weight.

UFC 207 Disclosed Fighter Payroll: $4,683,000

