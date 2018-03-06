Ronda Rousey Teams with Kurt Angle for First WWE Match at WrestleMania 34

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 6, 2018
Ronda Rousey has finally booked her first in ring appearance as part of the WWE roster.

The former UFC women’s champion appeared on ‘Monday Night Raw’ this week where she engaged in another altercation with her bosses Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque as well as real life Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.

By the end of the segment, Rousey had booked her first match as she will team with Angle in a mixed tag match against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania on April 8 in New Orleans.

This has been the expected plan for Rousey since signing with WWE as she will get eased into the ring alongside an experienced performer like Angle with the pressure on her performance somewhat alleviated as she won’t need to carry the bulk of the match.

Rousey did get her first real taste of WWE action on Monday night as she picked up and slammed Stephanie McMahon during their segment that made the match official.

Rousey is also scheduled to appear at every ‘Monday Night Raw’ between now and WrestleMania to hype up her first match but she won’t actually wrestle until April 8.

               

