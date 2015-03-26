HOT OFF THE WIRE
amanda-nunes-ufc207promo-handsraised-750

featuredAmanda Nunes Destroys Ronda Rousey (UFC 207 Results)

Cody Garbrandt UFC 207 weigh-in

featuredCody Garbrandt Dethrones Dominick Cruz, Becomes UFC Bantamweight Champion (UFC 207 Results)

UFC 207 Nunes vs Rousey Live Results & Fight Stats

featuredUFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results and Fight Stats

Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey UFC 207 ceremonial

featuredUFC 207 Main & Co-Main Weigh-in Video: Nunes vs. Rousey and Cruz vs. Garbrandt

Ronda Rousey Signs Long-term UFC Contract Extension

March 26, 2015
Comments off

Women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars, if not the biggest, on the UFC roster. She’s been flawless in her fighting career, only having one fight go past the first round. She’s finished seven of her eleven opponents in under a minute.

Ronda Rousey UFC 184 weigh-inFollowing her UFC 184 14-second finish of Cat Zingano, Rousey renegotiated her contract with the fight promotion and inked a new long-term deal.

“I’m a UFC fighter. I just renegotiated. I have a lot of fights that I have in the UFC before I’d be able go and do anything else,” Rousey told ESPN First Take on Wednesday.

The public can’t seem to get enough of Rousey. She’s starring in movies. She’s featured in magazines and commercials and has an exclusive deal with Reebok. She’s currently on a worldwide press tour promoting her next fight against undefeated Bethe Correia set for Aug. 1 at UFC 190 in Brazil and a memoir she wrote with her sister.

When daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali, recently said she could beat Rousey, it sparked an interest in seeing the UFC champion box professionally. While Rousey would love to try her hand at the sweet science, don’t expect to see her competing inside a square anytime soon.

SEE ALSO:

“I have a lot going on. I have fights. I have two movies coming out. I’ve got a book coming out. My schedule is a little full at the moment,” she said about the possibility of competing outside of MMA.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

Amanda Nunes Serious - UFC 207 Post

Amanda Nunes Rips Ronda Rousey’s Coach ...

Dec 31, 20169 Comments127 Views

After dismantling Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds, UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes had some choice words for Rousey's coach.

Dana-White-UFC-178-Post-Press-05-750x370

Dana White: Ronda Rousey De...

UFC president Dana White said Ronda Rousey was 'devastated'

Dec 31, 2016
Cody Garbrandt UFC 207 Post

Cody Garbrandt: I Was Uncro...

Cody Garbrandt would like to give Dominick Cruz a

Dec 31, 2016
Dominick Cruz - Losing is Part of Life

Dominick Cruz: Part of Life...

Dominick Cruz handled losing his bantamweight belt to Cody

Dec 31, 2016
  • burgerman7

    boooo fight some fights that are competiive u loser! Id never watch your fights i rather watch Brock Lesnar in WWE same kinda fight fixed 100%! Dana just trying to build up womans mma to make it look good!

    • polk14

      Idiot.

      • Talon

        Reeeeeaaaaallllll idiot.

    • Don Lee

      Yea I agree she should be fighting the same great fighters that Cyborg has to face like Muxlow and Tweet.

    • Dan Hanson

      Haha. Loser? She is undefeated. She has fought the best females at 135 in the world. There is no competitive fight for her because she is too good.

    • justin

      She is the most dominant fighter for his or her weight class in history burger buddy. She has destroyed every top level fighter at her weight. Can’t hold that against her. Really the only thing she could do for a step up in competition is fight men.

      • earlsimmons

        Nah just fight cyborg. And saying she is dominant when all she fights is a bunch of clowns doesnt maker her dominant. unless your saying she is dominant among a weight class of nobodys then that is fair.

      • Anthony Manny Ruiz

        You ain’t singing that song now are you?

  • Andy Hervert

    Well we’ve probably seen the last time Rousey ever makes a mere 65/65 payday.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA