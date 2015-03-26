Ronda Rousey Signs Long-term UFC Contract Extension

Women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars, if not the biggest, on the UFC roster. She’s been flawless in her fighting career, only having one fight go past the first round. She’s finished seven of her eleven opponents in under a minute.

Following her UFC 184 14-second finish of Cat Zingano, Rousey renegotiated her contract with the fight promotion and inked a new long-term deal.

“I’m a UFC fighter. I just renegotiated. I have a lot of fights that I have in the UFC before I’d be able go and do anything else,” Rousey told ESPN First Take on Wednesday.

The public can’t seem to get enough of Rousey. She’s starring in movies. She’s featured in magazines and commercials and has an exclusive deal with Reebok. She’s currently on a worldwide press tour promoting her next fight against undefeated Bethe Correia set for Aug. 1 at UFC 190 in Brazil and a memoir she wrote with her sister.

When daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali, recently said she could beat Rousey, it sparked an interest in seeing the UFC champion box professionally. While Rousey would love to try her hand at the sweet science, don’t expect to see her competing inside a square anytime soon.

“I have a lot going on. I have fights. I have two movies coming out. I’ve got a book coming out. My schedule is a little full at the moment,” she said about the possibility of competing outside of MMA.

