Ronda Rousey Sighting: Getting Her Judo On!

Ronda Rousey, much like the lead-up to UFC 207, has made herself sparse of late.

Aside from a guest spot on NBC’s “Blindspot” series, we have seen little of the former UFC champion in the public eye. Though she still hasn’t re-entered the limelight, Rousey recently posted this short video clip of her teaching judo.

Without any public comment forthcoming, it appears that Rousey is taking some time to find her path forward, regardless of whether that means a return to the UFC or not.

And after several blockbuster years as the champ, carrying much of the UFC’s promotional duties on her shoulders, it’s safe to say, she’s earned the right to take her time and figure out just what her future holds.

