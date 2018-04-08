Ronda Rousey Shines In Her in WWE In Ring Debut at WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey officially kicked off her WWE in ring career with a win at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday night from New Orleans.

In front of a packed house of more than 70,000 fans in the Superdome in New Orleans, Rousey had all eyes on her as she teamed up with Kurt Angle in a mixed tag team match against Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) and his wife Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey came to the ring last to her signature walkout song “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett and her attire matched that of her idol and namesake, Rowdy Roddy Piper.

While it was tough to know what Rousey would look like in her first match, once she finally got in the ring the former UFC women’s champion had an outstanding debut as she hit all of her spots and sold everything beautifully to the crowd in attendance.

Rousey wasn’t just dominant in her first appearance as many expected, however, as she took several slams on the canvas as well as a couple into the outside ring post during the match. Rousey also showed off her strength at one point picking up Triple He — who weighs more than 250 pounds — and lifted him up over her head.

Looks like all that #WrestleMania training that @RondaRousey has been doing just might pay off… she is DOMINATING on The #GrandestStageOfThemAll! pic.twitter.com/1pwXIFZvti — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018

The end of the match came with Rousey grabbing onto an armbar on Stephanie before falling back to get the submission win with the New Orleans crowd coming unglued at the finish. A camera then panned over to catch UFC president Dana White cheering on his former women’s champion with a big smile on his face as Rousey celebrated in the ring.

In the brief appearances she’s made on WWE television until until now, Rousey has seemed a little nervous and had some awkward physical interactions with some of the other superstars in the ring.

It turns out Rousey was apparently saving it all for her in ring debut at WrestleMania 34 as the former UFC champion looked outstanding from start to finish with the crowd living and dying with her during every moment of the match. Obviously, Rousey will have plenty of room to grow from here but for a debut without any other prior in ring experience, she had an A+ match at WrestleMania.

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Finish #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/lX57J5GpCQ — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) April 9, 2018

Now Rousey will kick off her WWE career when she appears on Monday Night Raw a day from now as she will undoubtedly begin her next feud following a standout debut at WrestleMania 34.