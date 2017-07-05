Ronda Rousey reveals details from home invasion in first interview since UFC 207

Ronda Rousey still hasn’t addressed her fighting future but she has spoken in a public interview for the first time since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 this past December.

Rousey appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday while promoting her coaching job on the new season of ABC’s “Battle of the Network Stars” but there was no talk whatsoever about her career with the UFC.

Instead, Rousey talked about her engagement to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne and the home invasion she suffered through a few months ago.

According to the former women’s bantamweight champion, thieves broke into her house just before she was set to leave for New Zealand, which is where Browne popped the question earlier this year. She told the story while explaining why Browne never got the chance to ask her mother for permission to propose because they discovered the home invasion just hours before their flight.

“We stopped by the house right before we were going to go to the airport and he was going to sneak away and go ask my mom for permission but right when we got to the house, we realized we were robbed,” Rousey explained. “Someone had been squatting in my house for like three days, sleeping in my bed.

“[They] stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns, stole all my precious jewelry, every headphone in the house, credit cards.”

Rousey says it didn’t take long to figure out who had broken into her home thanks to security cameras and it was actually Browne who ultimately caught the thieves.

“We have security cameras so we looked back at them and we saw that they were a bunch of kids with skateboards and there’s a famous skate park right across the street cause we’re in Venice,” Rousey said. “So my man’s 6’7” like 260 [pounds], he like beelines it straight to the skateboard park, finds the guys right away.

“He’s smart enough not to [hit them], we’ll get sued pretty hard, but he found the police right then and they caught them.”

Rousey didn’t mention whether or not she got her property back but she knows the thieves had to specifically target her house in the robbery.

“They knew it was my house,” Rousey said. “There’s no way you can’t not know it’s my house. What little punks.”

This was the latest incident Rousey has suffered through with her home in Venice because in January she dealt with vandalism when the outside of the house was spray painted with graffiti.

It sounds like the home invasion didn’t stop Browne from proposing marriage because he still asked the question on schedule once the couple arrived in New Zealand for an outdoor expedition.

While she was never asked about her fight career, Rousey is definitely staying busy with her coaching job on this season of “Battle of the Network Star” while also pursuing other acting roles in her career away from the Octagon.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram