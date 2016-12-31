Ronda Rousey Releases Statement on Her UFC Future

Following a 48-second drubbing at the hands of bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at Friday night’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey in Las Vegas, former champion Ronda Rousey released a statement about her future in the sport.

It had been more than a year since Rousey set foot in the Octagon after the first loss of her career at the hands – and foot – of Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November of 2015. To say that her return didn’t go as she had planned would be a massive understatement.

As might be expected, Rousey is at a moment of reflection.

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me,” Rousey said in a statement provided to ESPN.

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

