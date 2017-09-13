                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones ‘B’ Sample Returns Same Positive Result for Steroids

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 205 Kickoff

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Faces Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in New York

featuredAmanda Nunes Edges Valentina Shevchenko by Split Decision in UFC 215 Main Event

UFC 215 Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Ronda Rousey Proud of Shayna Baszler in WWE; Shies Away from Her Own Future

September 13, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Ronda Rousey explains how she feels about ex-UFC fighter Shayna Baszler’s performance in WWE’s Mae Young Classic tournament and how The Four Horsewomen came about, although she shied away from talking about herself and her own future.

Baszler worked hard to become one of the better fighters in the mixed martial arts world, while Rousey rose to the sport’s pinnacle. Their careers may not have reached the same heights, but it wasn’t for work ethic. 

TRENDING > Jon Jones ‘B’ Sample Returns Same Positive Result for Steroids

As Rousey spoke about her friend at WWE’s Mae Young Classic in an interview with ESPN, she had nothing but praise for all the time and struggle that Baszler had not only put into her MMA career, but also into her foray into and newfound success in professional wrestling.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: TBD
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA
Define your site bottom menu