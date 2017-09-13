Ronda Rousey Proud of Shayna Baszler in WWE; Shies Away from Her Own Future

Ronda Rousey explains how she feels about ex-UFC fighter Shayna Baszler’s performance in WWE’s Mae Young Classic tournament and how The Four Horsewomen came about, although she shied away from talking about herself and her own future.

Baszler worked hard to become one of the better fighters in the mixed martial arts world, while Rousey rose to the sport’s pinnacle. Their careers may not have reached the same heights, but it wasn’t for work ethic.

As Rousey spoke about her friend at WWE’s Mae Young Classic in an interview with ESPN, she had nothing but praise for all the time and struggle that Baszler had not only put into her MMA career, but also into her foray into and newfound success in professional wrestling.

