Ronda Rousey Produced Documentary Series ‘Why We Fight’ Picked Up by Verizon Go90

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey continued to push into new avenues outside the cage with her latest project getting picked up by Verizon’s Go90 free video service.

The documentary series “Why We Fight” — with Rousey on board as an executive producer — is set to premiere on Go90 later this month according to Variety.

The series is comprised of eight episodes at 45-minutes each, chronicling the travels of Zac “Kid Yamaka” Wohlman — a “talented but troubled young boxer” — as he goes across the globe talking to fighters and discussing why they step into the ring or cage.

“‘Why We Fight’ epitomizes Go90’s vision of providing fans with content from exceptional producers that they can connect with on an emotional level, all while bringing them deeper inside the world of their favorite sports,” said Go90’s chief content officer Ivana Kirkbride.

The series follows Wohlman, who has battled his own demons after becoming addicted to opioids following an injury, while he continues to search for ways to continue his own fighting career. The first episode sees Wohlman travel to Mexico to study boxing.

The docu-series is co-produced by Religion of Sports, a firm co-founded by Gotham Chopra, Michael Strahan and New England Patriots quarterback and minority UFC shareholder Tom Brady.

“Why We Fight” will debut on Go90 on Oct. 18.

