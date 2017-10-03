               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kevin Lee

featuredKevin Lee Doesn’t Respect Conor McGregor’s UFC Lightweight Title

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Teases His UFC Return, Names Several Possible Opponents

Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum separated at UFC 216 luncheon

featuredTony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

UFC 202 McGregor vs Diaz

featuredCoach Wants Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 for St. Paddy’s Day

Ronda Rousey Produced Documentary Series ‘Why We Fight’ Picked Up by Verizon Go90

October 3, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey continued to push into new avenues outside the cage with her latest project getting picked up by Verizon’s Go90 free video service.

The documentary series “Why We Fight” — with Rousey on board as an executive producer — is set to premiere on Go90 later this month according to Variety.

The series is comprised of eight episodes at 45-minutes each, chronicling the travels of Zac “Kid Yamaka” Wohlman — a “talented but troubled young boxer” — as he goes across the globe talking to fighters and discussing why they step into the ring or cage.

“‘Why We Fight’ epitomizes Go90’s vision of providing fans with content from exceptional producers that they can connect with on an emotional level, all while bringing them deeper inside the world of their favorite sports,” said Go90’s chief content officer Ivana Kirkbride.

The series follows Wohlman, who has battled his own demons after becoming addicted to opioids following an injury, while he continues to search for ways to continue his own fighting career. The first episode sees Wohlman travel to Mexico to study boxing.

The docu-series is co-produced by Religion of Sports, a firm co-founded by Gotham Chopra, Michael Strahan and New England Patriots quarterback and minority UFC shareholder Tom Brady.

“Why We Fight” will debut on Go90 on Oct. 18.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA