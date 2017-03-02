HOT OFF THE WIRE

Ronda Rousey Posts Photo from 'Blindspot' Set

March 2, 2017
1 Comment

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has been largely out of the limelight since her UFC 207 loss to current titleholder Amanda Nunes in December. In February it was revealed that Rousey had landed a role in the NBC series Blindspot. “Rowdy” posted a photo on her instagram account from the set of the popular television show with actor Audrey Esparza in a car dressed in prison orange.

“Had fun filming with @audreyesparza for @nbcblindspot today. Check out season 2 of Blindspot (I hear episode 20 is particularly awesome),” read the photo’s caption.

  • Jeh

    I hear episode 20 will be the first episode in the series I wont watch.

               

