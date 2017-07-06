HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne

hot-sauce-featuredRonda Rousey on ‘Epic’ Bachelorette Party Plans and Mayweather vs. McGregor (video)

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones Trolls Daniel Cormier on July 4th Celebration Instagram Post

Cris Cyborg taking US Citizen oath

hot-sauce-featuredCris Cyborg Celebrates Her First 4th of July as an American Citizen

Conor McGregor holding baby Floyd Mayweather

hot-sauce-featuredDana White Teases Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather World Tour

Ronda Rousey on ‘Epic’ Bachelorette Party Plans and Mayweather vs. McGregor (video)

July 6, 2017
No Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Ronda Rousey didn’t realize how overwhelming planning her wedding with Travis Browne would be, but told TMZ Sports that she’s planning an “epic” bachelorette party. The former UFC bantamweight champion also chimed in briefly on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.

TRENDING > Michelle Waterson Bares All for ESPN The Magazine Body Issue Cover

Maybe the wedding plans will get smoothed out after Browne gets through his fight this weekend at UFC 213.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Michael Johnson vs Justin Gaethje Faceoff

Johnson vs. Gaethje official for TUF 25 Final...

Jul 06, 2017No Comments14 Views

Here are the official weigh-in results for the TUF 25 Finale

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Trashe...

Floyd Mayweather Sr. says Conor McGregor is going 'to

Jul 06, 2017
Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson Was ̵...

Michelle Waterson talks about her nude photo shoot for

Jul 06, 2017
TUF 25 Finale Johnson vs Gaethje Poster

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Fin...

TUF 25 Finale: Team Garbrandt vs. Team Dillashaw- Johnson

Jul 06, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA