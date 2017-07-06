Ronda Rousey on ‘Epic’ Bachelorette Party Plans and Mayweather vs. McGregor (video)

Ronda Rousey didn’t realize how overwhelming planning her wedding with Travis Browne would be, but told TMZ Sports that she’s planning an “epic” bachelorette party. The former UFC bantamweight champion also chimed in briefly on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.

Maybe the wedding plans will get smoothed out after Browne gets through his fight this weekend at UFC 213.

