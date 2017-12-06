               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredGeorges St-Pierre ‘Not Sure’ He Will Return to the Middleweight Division

featuredLuke Rockhold: ‘The Sport is Losing its Integrity’

Matt Brown - UFC 206

featuredMatt Brown Still Contemplating His Fighting Future After Teasing Retirement

Nicco Montano TUF 26 Finale v1

featuredNew Champ Nicco Montano and Roxanne Modafferi Both Pocket Six-Figure Paydays at TUF 26 Finale

Ronda Rousey Nearing Deal to Make Several Appearances in WWE

December 6, 2017
NoNo Comments

Ronda Rousey may finally be ready to test out a new career in professional wrestling.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion is nearing a deal to make several appearances for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) with the expectation that she would perform on some of the company’s biggest shows of the year.

Sources close to the situation confirmed on Wednesday that Rousey has engaged in numerous conversations with WWE about joining the promotion but no contracts have been signed at this time. News of Rousey’s move to WWE was first reported by USA Today on Wednesday.

According to the sources speaking on the basis of anonymity, if a deal is finalized, Rousey would be expected to appear at some of the big WWE cards over the course of the next year including a possible spot at WrestleMania 34, which is being held on April 8 next year.

By all accounts, Rousey’s move to WWE wouldn’t necessarily be full time because she’s currently in production on her next film role in the movie “Mile 22” where she will star alongside Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich and “Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan.

Production on “Mile 22” is expected to run until at least February with filming taking place in Atlanta.

Rousey has previously appeared on WWE programming when she got involved in a spot during WrestleMania 31 where she tussled with Stephanie McMahon, who is an executive with WWE as well as a part time performer.

Rousey was also shown on screen a few months ago during the “Mae Young Classic” where her friend and fellow UFC veteran Shayna Baszler was competing in a tournament amongst several women’s wrestlers vying for a shot in WWE.

At that time, Rousey staged an “altercation” with WWE superstars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley while standing alongside her real life friends Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Speculation ran wild about Rousey’s eventual move to WWE after that incident but until now there’s been no solid information that she was actually considering a career in professional wrestling.

This latest move — if finalized — could see Rousey make several appearances in WWE programming in 2018 with the possibility that she could always extend or expand that deal in the future.

Rousey hasn’t fought in the UFC since last December when she was blanked by current UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes with a 48-second TKO in the first round. Since that time, Rousey hasn’t addressed her fighting future but by all accounts, she hasn’t considered a return to action.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA