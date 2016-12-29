HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey UFC 207 on scale

featuredRonda Rousey Makes Quick Work of Early Weigh-in (UFC 207 Weigh-in Results)

Dana White and Ronda Rousey

featuredDana White Explains Ronda Rousey’s UFC 207 Media Blackout

Cain Velasquez - UFC 200

featuredCain Velasquez ‘Unfit to Fight’ at UFC 207, Pulled from the Event

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Ronda Rousey Makes Quick Work of Early Weigh-in (UFC 207 Weigh-in Results)

December 29, 2016
1 Comment

Following Thursday’s early morning weigh-in, UFC 207 is now the official return of former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. She will challenge current champion Amanda Nunes on Friday in Las Vegas in the UFC 207 main event.

Ronda Rousey UFC 207 on scaleRousey was the first person on the scale in Las Vegas. She made a beeline for the scale, hit 135 pounds on the mark, and then swiftly exited the room. She didn’t even remain on the scale long enough to pose for photographers, keeping the “media blackout” storyline running.

The champion also stepped on the scale early, weighing 135 pounds a few minutes after Rousey exited the room.

Amanda Nunes UFC 207 on scaleA second bantamweight fight also dons the card, as men’s 135-pound champion Dominick Cruz will put his belt on the line against Cody Garbrandt in the night’s co-headliner.

Cruz and Garbrandt both weighed in within the first 20 minutes of the proceedings, as well, assuring that both championship bouts got the green light. 

TRENDING > Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt Get into Heated Exchange (UFC 207 Video)

At the time of publication, we were still awaiting four fighters, including Johny Hendricks, to step on the scale. Check back for full results shortly.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on Pay-Per-View – 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT)
Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Ronda Rousey (135)
Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135)
TJ Dillashaw (136) vs. John Lineker (135.25)
Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (171)
Louis Smolka (125.5) vs. Ray Borg ()

Prelims (on FS1 – 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)
Johny Hendricks () vs. Neil Magny (171)
Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)
Mike Pyle (170) vs. Alex Garcia (170.5)
Brandon Thatch (170) vs. Niko Price (170)

Early Prelims (on Fight Pass – 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)
Alex Oliveira (170.5) vs. Tim Means (170)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Mirko Cro Cop Filipovic

Cro Cop Takes Out King Mo to Earn Rizin FF Wo...

Dec 29, 2016No Comments5 Views

Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipovic took out King Mo Lawal at the Rizin FF World Grand Prix on Thursday.

ronda-rousey-ufc207-tmz-750

Ronda Rousey Doesn’t ...

Ronda Rousey says she's laser-focused on crushing Amanda Nunes

Dec 29, 2016
amanda-nunes-ufc207-embedded3-750

Marquee Fighters Gear Up fo...

Women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes happily gets her official

Dec 29, 2016
UFC 207 Nunes vs Rousey Live Results & Fight Stats

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey L...

Follow along for UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey full

Dec 29, 2016
  • PHtaxpayer

    seriously ridiculous!

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA