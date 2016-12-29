Ronda Rousey Makes Quick Work of Early Weigh-in (UFC 207 Weigh-in Results)

Following Thursday’s early morning weigh-in, UFC 207 is now the official return of former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. She will challenge current champion Amanda Nunes on Friday in Las Vegas in the UFC 207 main event.

Rousey was the first person on the scale in Las Vegas. She made a beeline for the scale, hit 135 pounds on the mark, and then swiftly exited the room. She didn’t even remain on the scale long enough to pose for photographers, keeping the “media blackout” storyline running.

The champion also stepped on the scale early, weighing 135 pounds a few minutes after Rousey exited the room.

A second bantamweight fight also dons the card, as men’s 135-pound champion Dominick Cruz will put his belt on the line against Cody Garbrandt in the night’s co-headliner.

Cruz and Garbrandt both weighed in within the first 20 minutes of the proceedings, as well, assuring that both championship bouts got the green light.

TRENDING > Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt Get into Heated Exchange (UFC 207 Video)

At the time of publication, we were still awaiting four fighters, including Johny Hendricks, to step on the scale. Check back for full results shortly.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on Pay-Per-View – 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Ronda Rousey (135)

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135)

TJ Dillashaw (136) vs. John Lineker (135.25)

Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (171)

Louis Smolka (125.5) vs. Ray Borg ()

Prelims (on FS1 – 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)

Johny Hendricks () vs. Neil Magny (171)

Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Mike Pyle (170) vs. Alex Garcia (170.5)

Brandon Thatch (170) vs. Niko Price (170)

Early Prelims (on Fight Pass – 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Alex Oliveira (170.5) vs. Tim Means (170)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram