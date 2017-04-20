Ronda Rousey is Getting Married

It’s no secret that Ronda Rousey has been dating fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne. Now, their engagement is no secret.

Rousey and Browne were recently spotted on the street, as first reported by TMZ Sports, and Rousey had a huge rock on her finger. That’s when they confirmed that, yes, indeed, they are taking their relationship to the next level. They are getting married.

Browne said that he popped the question under a waterfall during a recent trip to New Zealand. Rousey said they would likely get married soon, but didn’t reveal any specifics yet.

Rousey has remained mostly out of the spotlight recently and has nothing on tap as far as her UFC future is concerned. Browne, however, is slated to fight Alexey Oliynyk at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

TMZ reached out to UFC president Dana White, who said, “I’m very happy for Ronda and I’m looking forward to the wedding!”