Cain Velasquez - UFC 200

featuredCain Velasquez ‘Unfit to Fight’ at UFC 207, Pulled from the Event

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Ronda Rousey: ‘I Have a Much Bigger Point to Make This Time’ (UFC 207 Video)

December 27, 2016
No Comments

Ronda Rousey returns at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 against champion Amanda Nunes with an unbreakable hope to reach the level she was at before her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway Lashes Out at Jose Aldo

Dec 27, 2016No Comments29 Views

Max Holloway may respect Jose Aldo's accomplishments, but he's not pleased with the featherweight champ calling him to task for pulling out of their bout.

Countdown to UFC 207 Nunes vs Rousey v2

Countdown to UFC 207: Ronda...

Go back to the beginning as Ronda Rousey prepares

Dec 27, 2016
Khabib Nurmagomedov - Jose Aldo - Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He...

Top UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to fight

Dec 27, 2016
Countdown to UFC 207 Cruz vs Garbrandt v2

Countdown to UFC 207: Domin...

Resurgent bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz braces for undefeated knockout

Dec 27, 2016
               

