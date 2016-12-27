Ronda Rousey: ‘I Have a Much Bigger Point to Make This Time’ (UFC 207 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Ronda Rousey returns at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 against champion Amanda Nunes with an unbreakable hope to reach the level she was at before her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

TRENDING > Jose Aldo Says Conor McGregor Never Was Featherweight Champ

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram