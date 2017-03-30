Ronda Rousey Hires New Coach; UFC or WWE on the Horizon?

Ronda Rousey has been mostly “missing in action” since she failed to wrest the UFC bantamweight belt back from Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 31. With her staying out of the spotlight, speculation has run rampant that she might not ever return to the Octagon.

But is a recent social media post from one of her new coaches a hint that Rousey is considering a return?

Strength and nutrition specialist Dan Garner posted to Instagram recently, saying, “Wanted to give a good welcoming post to Ronda Rousey, who has just recently joined the team, and is all set for the comprehensive nutritional programming process with myself. Excited to have her on board and to accomplish some great things with her this year. Let’s go!”

Garner’s post did not unveil any hints to Rousey deciding to fight again, but that’s what it has to mean, right?

Not necessarily.

While Rousey hasn’t commented on her fighting career, she surfaced briefly after the Nunes fight to lend a hand to protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline and for a guest spot on the NBC television series “Blindspot.”

The chatter recently, however, has centered on the WWE. Rousey is an adamant professional wrestling fan that has appeared as part of a WWE production in the past, so could her hiring of Garner be a nod to the WWE instead of a potential UFC return?

That’s a question that Rousey has yet to answer. But wrestling big whigs from longtime Brock Lesnar associate Paul Heyman to WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon have commented on Rousey being a good fit for WWE. McMahon, on ESPN, even went so far as to say, “I would love to add Ronda Rousey,” although she denied having any recent talks with Rousey, who is under contract with the UFC.

Working with a nutrition coach could also simply be in preparation for another acting role.

Really, Garner’s post about working with Rousey begs more questions than answers, but that he was allowed to publicly comment on his business relationship with Rousey should indicate that we’ll be hearing more from the former UFC champion in the near future.

