HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Thinks Georges St-Pierre Won’t Fight, Calls Out Michael Bisping

featuredConor McGregor Won’t Be Exiting UFC Anytime Soon

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones Clears Probation, Remains Unable to Return to UFC

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredIf Georges St-Pierre Delays, Michael Bisping Says Yoel Romero Gets Title Shot First

Ronda Rousey Hires New Coach; UFC or WWE on the Horizon?

March 30, 2017
2 Comments

Ronda Rousey has been mostly “missing in action” since she failed to wrest the UFC bantamweight belt back from Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 31. With her staying out of the spotlight, speculation has run rampant that she might not ever return to the Octagon.

But is a recent social media post from one of her new coaches a hint that Rousey is considering a return?

Ronda Rousey UFC 193 TrainingStrength and nutrition specialist Dan Garner posted to Instagram recently, saying, “Wanted to give a good welcoming post to Ronda Rousey, who has just recently joined the team, and is all set for the comprehensive nutritional programming process with myself. Excited to have her on board and to accomplish some great things with her this year. Let’s go!”

Garner’s post did not unveil any hints to Rousey deciding to fight again, but that’s what it has to mean, right? 

Not necessarily.

While Rousey hasn’t commented on her fighting career, she surfaced briefly after the Nunes fight to lend a hand to protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline and for a guest spot on the NBC television series “Blindspot.”

The chatter recently, however, has centered on the WWE. Rousey is an adamant professional wrestling fan that has appeared as part of a WWE production in the past, so could her hiring of Garner be a nod to the WWE instead of a potential UFC return?

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Won’t Be Exiting UFC Anytime Soon

That’s a question that Rousey has yet to answer. But wrestling big whigs from longtime Brock Lesnar associate Paul Heyman to WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon have commented on Rousey being a good fit for WWE. McMahon, on ESPN, even went so far as to say, “I would love to add Ronda Rousey,” although she denied having any recent talks with Rousey, who is under contract with the UFC.

Working with a nutrition coach could also simply be in preparation for another acting role.

Really, Garner’s post about working with Rousey begs more questions than answers, but that he was allowed to publicly comment on his business relationship with Rousey should indicate that we’ll be hearing more from the former UFC champion in the near future.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Georges St-Pierre over McGregor and Bisping

Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Says They Wan...

Mar 30, 2017No Comments25 Views

Before his UFC return is over, Georges St-Pierre's coach, Freddie Roach, said that they want a fight with Conor McGregor.

Anthony Johnson vs Daniel Cormier

UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnso...

The UFC 210 main event and co-main event fighters

Mar 30, 2017
King Mo Lawal vs Rampage Jackson Bellator 175 weigh-in

Bellator 175: Rampage vs. K...

Check out the results and watch the Bellator 175:

Mar 30, 2017
Mark Hunt - Go Big or Go Home

Mark Hunt Gets Massive Ches...

For UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt, it's all about go

Mar 30, 2017
  • TheCerealKiller

    The bar has been raised and I doubt Ronda can keep up. She wasn’t even close to competitive in her last two fights.

  • Triggerman99

    125
    Dana’s gonna build another division for her, since the big meanies took 135 from her.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA