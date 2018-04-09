Ronda Rousey Happy She Lost Her Final UFC Fights Because It Led Her to WWE

Ronda Rousey has never enjoyed losing but she’s finally looking at the big picture when it comes to her last two defeats in the UFC.

While Rousey has rarely addressed her losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, the former UFC women’s champion was able to reflect on the end of her fighting career after making her in ring debut for WWE on Sunday night.

Rousey was a high profile signing for the professional wrestling promotion and she made her first appearance in the ring during WrestleMania, which is the biggest event of the year for WWE.

Rousey was praised for her performance in the match and she was obviously pleased with how everything played out.

In fact, Rousey can now say with certainty that she’s actually happy those final two losses happened in the UFC because it forced her to re-evaluate what she wanted next and that ultimately led her to WWE.

“It was me versus the world in an individual sport. I thought I would never say this, but I’m so happy I lost those fights [to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes] because it led me here. This is so worth it,” Rousey told ESPN on Sunday.

“Everything really does happen for a reason. I’m just so grateful. I thought I never would be [grateful] for [the losses], but time is a great teacher. I’m just really, really glad I gave it time instead of giving up and feeling it was the end of the world. There’s so many people who encounter tragedies who feel like the world and time won’t heal it. But all I can say to those people is: Just give it time, even if you think time can’t heal it. You never know what will happen and where it will lead you. Every missed opportunity is a blessing in disguise. I really believe it now.”

By all accounts, Rousey has closed the door on her fighting career, although she’s never actually used the word retirement when addressing any possible return to the UFC.

With a new long term deal in place at WWE, it’s likely Rousey will now turn her focus entirely to professional wrestling, especially after her debut on Sunday night went so well.

It appears this new career in WWE has allowed Rousey to find closure with her fighting career and for that she seems thankful.