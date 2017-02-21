Ronda Rousey Goes to Prison for Guest Spot on ‘Blindspot’

Ronda Rousey is forgoing a return to the Octagon for a return to acting.

No, there hasn’t been a definitive statement on Rousey’s MMA career, but she is going to continue acting. NBC announced on Tuesday that the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion would appear in a guest-starring role in the popular television crime drama “Blindspot.”

“We are excited to announce that MMA icon Ronda Rousey will be guest starring on Blindspot in episode 220,” read an NBC press release.

“Rousey will be playing Devon Penberthy, a female prison inmate who grew up in a working class family from the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and is serving time for transporting weapons across state lines. She is a tough, athletic woman who knows how to fight and handle a weapon.”

Rousey last set foot in the Octagon at UFC 207 in December, where she lost to current champion Amanda Nunes. It had been her first fight in more than a year, after having lost the belt to Holly Holm.

After losing back-to-back bouts for the first time in her career, all bets are off on whether or not she sets foot in the Octagon again. UFC president Dana White recently leaned toward her not returning.

“In the conversation I had her with her, if I had to say right here right now, and I don’t like saying anything because it’s up to her, but I wouldn’t say she fights again,” White said during a UFC Unfiltered podcast. “I think she’s probably done and she’s going to ride off into the sunset and live her life outside of fighting.”

Rousey has yet to comment on her fighting career.

