Ronda Rousey Gets Into ‘Confrontation’ With WWE Superstars

Last week, Paul Levesque — better known by his stage name Triple H — made a standing offer to bring former UFC champion Ronda Rousey into the WWE.

While there’s no word on whether or not Rousey accepted, she’s certainly enjoying the attention that comes along whenever a WWE camera is pointed in her direction.

The latest example came after a recent taping of the “Mae Young Classic” where former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler is currently competing and the WWE interviewed Rousey alongside fellow fighters Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

During the interview, Rousey and her crew were interrupted by WWE superstars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley before a “tense” face off.

It’s well known that Rousey dubbed her group the ‘Four Horsewomen’, which is the same name those professional wrestlers along with Sasha Banks carried while performing in WWE.

Nothing happens in WWE without it being planned so this was obviously expected to happen but it’s an interesting twist given the organization’s interest in securing Rousey’s services now that it appears her mixed martial arts career is over.

Rousey has been a lifelong professional wrestling fan and even appeared at WWE WrestleMania a few years ago alongside “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson in a skit opposite Triple H and his real life wife Stephanie McMahon.

This latest video just reeks of WWE continuing to work to get Rousey on the roster and at this point anything seems possible.

