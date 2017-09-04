                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Willing to Go to Middleweight to Chase Down Georges St-Pierre

featuredAlexander Volkov Stops Stefan Struve (UFC Rotterdam Results)

UFC Fight Night Volkov vs Struve Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredConor McGregor Releases First Statement Following Fight with Floyd Mayweather

Ronda Rousey Gets Into ‘Confrontation’ With WWE Superstars

September 4, 2017
NoNo Comments

Last week, Paul Levesque — better known by his stage name Triple H — made a standing offer to bring former UFC champion Ronda Rousey into the WWE.

While there’s no word on whether or not Rousey accepted, she’s certainly enjoying the attention that comes along whenever a WWE camera is pointed in her direction.

The latest example came after a recent taping of the “Mae Young Classic” where former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler is currently competing and the WWE interviewed Rousey alongside fellow fighters Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

During the interview, Rousey and her crew were interrupted by WWE superstars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley before a “tense” face off.

It’s well known that Rousey dubbed her group the ‘Four Horsewomen’, which is the same name those professional wrestlers along with Sasha Banks carried while performing in WWE.

Nothing happens in WWE without it being planned so this was obviously expected to happen but it’s an interesting twist given the organization’s interest in securing Rousey’s services now that it appears her mixed martial arts career is over.

Rousey has been a lifelong professional wrestling fan and even appeared at WWE WrestleMania a few years ago alongside “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson in a skit opposite Triple H and his real life wife Stephanie McMahon.

This latest video just reeks of WWE continuing to work to get Rousey on the roster and at this point anything seems possible.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA