Ronda Rousey Finally Makes Fight Week Appearance (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 207 Embedded, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz enjoys a sushi feast before doing some last-minute shopping. Opponent Cody Garbrandt spends his holiday at a meal hosted by mentor Urijah Faber. Already in Las Vegas, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes celebrates with laughter and laundry. And former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey arrives at the hotel to begin her first fight week in over a year.

