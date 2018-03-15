HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey Explains How to 'Do the Right Thing' During Hall of Fame Induction

Rose Namajunas: Using Her Gift for Change

March 15, 2018
Former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, OH just a couple of weeks ago where she became the youngest recipient in the history of the award.

Rousey appeared at the ceremony alongside her mother where she accepted the honor of being inducted int the Hall of Fame.

During her acceptance speech, Rousey explained a key factor in what helped her stay so successful during her career from being an Olympian to becoming the longest reigning women’s champion in UFC history and it was all based on once very simple principle.

Do the right thing.

Check out what Rousey had to say during her acceptance speech from the Arnold Classic and the International Sports Hall of Fame ceremony. 

               

