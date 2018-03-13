Ronda Rousey Essentially Closes the Door on Ever Returning to the UFC Again

Ronda Rousey really doesn’t like the word retirement, but by all accounts – even her own – she’s put her fighting career behind her once and for all.

Just after signing a new multi-year contract to join World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Rousey still wasn’t ready to close the door on a potential return to the UFC.

While Rousey taking another fight always seemed like a long shot, she’s basically shut down any chance that she will ever step inside the Octagon again following her latest interview on the subject.

“I don’t know. I think it’s just as likely as me going back to another Olympics for judo,” Rousey said when asked on “The Ellen Show” about going back to the UFC. “No one demanded a written resignation from me for judo and I don’t really think the same thing is necessary for fighting.

“I’m just doing what I enjoy and WWE is what I enjoy right now.”

Just for reference sake, Rousey last competed in the Olympics in 2008 before transitioning to her career in mixed martial arts.

No one will really be shocked to hear that Rousey doesn’t plan on fighting again, but she’s never been so forthright when it comes to the chances that she would actually return to the UFC one day.

Rousey suffered back-to-back knockout losses in her last two fights with the UFC and Dana White has said repeatedly that he didn’t expect her to ever return again.

Ronda Rousey’s WWE Wrestling Debut

As for her future, Rousey is happy to be part of the WWE where she will make her professional wrestling debut at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

While Rousey admits there are some nerves involved for her first match, nothing can compare to competing on the biggest stages in her athletic career like she did with the Olympics or defending her UFC title on six occasions.

“I’m extremely excited,” Rousey said about debuting in WWE. “I’m nervous, but it’s not like Olympic nervous. The worst thing that will happen is I’ll look stupid, which is not the worst thing that could really happen.

“I can’t remember the last time I was so excited for anything. Like, really looking forward to it.”

Ronda Rousey Shows Ellen How to Mean Mug

