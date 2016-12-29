Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Care About Anything but Winning at UFC 207 (Video)
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Ronda Rousey says she’s laser-focused on crushing Amanda Nunes on Friday at UFC 207 and doesn’t care about anything else, the money, the media, or her image.
TREDNING > Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt Get into Heated Exchange (UFC 207 Video)
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Dec 29, 201642 Views
Women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes happily gets her official fight week duties underway. Bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz packs for Vegas.